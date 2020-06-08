This is a note of congratulations to all the 2020 graduates — in our local area and across the nation — who have taken the COVID-19 disaster in stride and triumphed over it! You’ve come up with awesome and creative ways to make your own graduations special and meaningful. You are celebrating the end of an unprecedented senior year in which a pandemic stripped our country of life as we knew it and hurled us into an unknown and scary future.

You met the force of COVID-19 with courage and an ability to prevail over its destruction. You found other ways to cope with all the losses you experienced in the last half of your senior year and weren’t defeated in your battle.

Now you face a future filled with many more unanswered questions, but you take with you the strength and resolve you’ve gained through something catastrophic and have matched its force with your own. Congratulations, 2020 graduates and best wishes as you start the next chapter of your lives.

Connie A. Kirchner

Mount Joy