In a July 14 article on the Election Law Blog, Richard Pildes summarizes the findings contained in a recently released report titled “Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election.”

This detailed and extensively documented report prepared by eight prominent conservatives, including three former federal judges, examines “every claim of fraud and miscount put forward by former President Trump and his advocates.” Their conclusion is “unequivocal” that Joe Biden “was the choice of a majority of the Electors, who themselves were the choice of the majority of the voters in their states.”

The eight distinguished conservatives commented that election administration is not perfect, and they emphasized that states should strive, of course, “to eliminate opportunities for election fraud and to punish it when it occurs.” On this point, all Americans should agree.

The report’s authors emphasize that “there is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election on the magnitude necessary to shift the results in any state, let alone the nation as a whole.” In fact, “there was no fraud that changed the outcome in even a single (voting) precinct.”

Therefore, according to the authors of the report, “It is wrong, and bad for our country, for people to propagate claims that President Biden’s election was not legitimate.” On this point, all fact-focused, clear-thinking Americans agree.

For those who wish to read the 72-page report in its entirety, it can be found at lostnotstolen.org.

William Cowden

Lititz