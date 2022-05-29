How can anyone say our elections are rigged? How can any Republican say our elections are not valid? How can anyone still believe and spread the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election? He lost by more than 7 million popular votes. Many judges who ruled on this question (even Trump-appointed judges) ruled time after time that the election outcomes were fair and valid. If there were serious flaws in the system, then why did many Republicans win their elections? Our election system has been proven to work.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township