Our local “representative,” Lloyd Smucker, and 201 of his fellow Trump-fearing colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives could not even vote to hold the despicable Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress when Bannon brazenly refused to respond to a subpoena for testimony about actions that he and others took that may have resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Is it just fear of a disgraced former president’s wrath, the realization that truthful testimony could potentially implicate some of them in treasonable activities, or is it that most of them are simply cowards?

One last comment about Smucker. I find his inaction in Congress — essentially opposing testimony about the insurrection — truly contemptible!

A sincere “thank you” to the nine honorable Republican U.S. representatives who distinguished themselves by their votes to hold Bannon in contempt and thus require testimony about the actions and events that caused the deadly insurrection.

Norman W. Johanson

Manheim Township