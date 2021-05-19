Recently I was among a group of county citizens who, at separate meetings, met with staffers of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to seek support for the repeal of the obsolete Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002.

Staffers for both elected officials said their bosses were “open” to “revising” rather than repealing that authorization. The staffers did not share what those revisions might be. Requests for details have not yet been answered.

But what is there to revise? The 2002 resolution authorized the invasion of Iraq to protect the U.S. from Saddam Hussein’s regime. That war ended 10 years ago; Saddam Hussein is dead.

Yet the Iraq resolution remains alive. It’s a dangerous blank check that any administration can use as cover for sending U.S. forces into battle without congressional approval.

Smucker’s aide said our congressman wanted to consult with the military before making a decision. Consulting with the military makes sense; our concern is that Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey might prefer to defer to the military.

Our Constitution states that only Congress can declare war. Smucker and Toomey claim to revere the Constitution, but they may prefer to avoid casting votes on sending our military into battle.

Yes, it’s a hard vote. Dying for your country is harder. Risking death is part of the job of the U.S. military. Members of the military have the courage to do their jobs. Let’s hope Smucker and Toomey find the courage to do theirs.

Tony Crocamo

West Hempfield Township