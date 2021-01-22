The election brought an ending; the inauguration offers a new beginning. Which America shall we choose?

On the ascending steps of the U.S. Capitol, two options were dramatically enacted. On Jan. 6, as Congress was accepting the certified results of the election, a predominately older, white male mob stormed those marble steps to shatter the symbolic windows of our democracy. Trusting nothing and alienated by everything, they took out their mindless wrath on whatever satisfied their need for violence, even to the point of targeting potential victims.

Two weeks later, almost to the hour, on those very steps stood an elegant Black woman, Amanda Gorman. A Harvard graduate and the 2017 National Youth Poet Laureate, at 22 years she is the youngest inaugural poet. As a child, she overcame a speech impediment by writing and reciting her poems.

So eloquently from the heart, she gave to America her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” which was not finished until the night others angrily abused those Capitol stairs. Her words will remain true for those who hear: “We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one ... For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.”

America, who shall be your model? Who are your heroes? Whom shall you honor? Both lie in the path of our centuries-long national experience. How can they be reconciled, so that a new light of unity shines in our midst as we go forward?

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown