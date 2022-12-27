It is not often that I’ll find very good, informative, interesting and uplifting articles two days in a row in the newspaper.

The first article that I was so thrilled to read was headlined “A future for the past” in the Dec. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline. It was so interesting to read about the Black Bear Tavern in Elizabethtown and the transformation that the building has gone through since the mid-1700s.

It was a great article that I thoroughly enjoyed reading. The history of the building was fascinating, and I think that most people enjoy reading articles like that about our local area.

The second article was “ ‘It’s been awesome!’ ” in the Dec. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline Sports section. The article is about Abbie Reed, the hero kicker on the Manheim Central football team. She is an amazing young woman, and to read about her story on the front page of the Sports section was another highlight of my week.

The fact that she would even consider being a kicker on the Manheim Central football team and the reception that she got from the players and fans all over were a great inspiration to people young and old.

Needless to say, she is a real athlete. Congratulations to Abbie for her perseverance and work ethic in everything she does.

Thank you again, LNP | LancasterOnline, for those two articles.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township