The variety of strongly held political opinions, expressed in terms of beliefs in the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, brings to mind a recent conversation with a friend concerning the use of the word “believe.”

When we say “I believe,” we are talking about two very different kinds of things.

First, religious beliefs that are articles of faith and cannot be proved and that no one would expect to be provable.

Second, nonreligious beliefs that, though often held with conviction, are believable when based on sound reasoning and provable fact.

The latter kind of beliefs can change in response to new or better information. For example, doctors once believed that it was safer for babies to sleep on their stomach, something now known to increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, so doctors changed their recommendations.

Political beliefs, when they are treated as though they are religious beliefs, are held as tenaciously as articles of faith. Questioning them becomes offensive. And that is dangerous.

We need to be more like doctors — open to modifying our views in response to new facts and changing situations.

Unquestioning loyalty to a party or political leader can be poison to democracy. In this period of ideologically driven extremist violence and unquestioning worship of leaders, all those who want to remain loyal to the ideals on which this country was founded need to be open to voting for candidates based not on party affiliation, but rather on whether the candidate will work honestly, conscientiously and collaboratively at problem-solving our many urgent challenges.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township