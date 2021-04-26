I have talked to many people who say they voted for President Joe Biden because he supported $15 an hour as a federal minimum wage.

I believe that a $15 minimum wage would be damaging to the economy and would help monopolies grow. Big companies like Amazon and Walmart seemingly want the $15 minimum in order to destroy competition, allowing their profits to get bigger after the competition is gone.

Some people say they deserve a living wage, and therefore small businesses should have to pay up. But small businesses and competition both help and influence our economy. If the middle class and small businesses suffer, so do the rich and poor.

The minimum wage increases have been promised for at least decade. But when the Democratic Party controlled Congress and the White House, it had the option and the votes to increase the federal minimum wage, and it didn’t do it.

Yes, there are states that have a $15 minimum wage, but I believe a federal mandate would ruin economies in countless states if businesses do not have enough money to support it for every employee. I believe a federal mandate would get unskilled laborers fired, getting rid of the opportunity for millions of Americans to get jobs.

Jeremiah Bates

Leola

Grade 9