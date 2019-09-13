The Sept. 9 letter “Faulty analogy used in letter” makes no sense. The writer completely missed the whole point of the analogy about traffic deaths and assault-style weapons.
And he’s wrong about one thing as well, when he wrote that “owners of assault-style weapons are subject to neither (licensing nor insurance).”
That’s absolutely false because it’s not like you can just “legally” buy one off the streets, and carrying a weapon requires a permit. This isn’t the wild, wild West. Letter writers should really read what they write before sending it in.
Gene Thunderwolf
Gap