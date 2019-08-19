Regarding the Aug. 9 article “It’s the guns”:
No. No. No. It’s not the guns.
Guns lay quietly until they are picked up, loaded and used by human hands guided by hearts and minds filled with anger, hatred, fear, ego or just plain evil.
I concede certain guns and accessories have no place in civilian hands: automatics and assault-style rifles, large magazines, etc.
To remove all guns is unfair to hunters and those desiring to protect their loved ones. To ban all firearms is to invite tyrannical dictatorship. And I am deeply saddened that some members of clergy are emphasizing efforts to take away guns, instead of stepping up efforts to reach troubled souls with the Gospel.
Reality check: Until people’s hearts are filled with Jesus’ love, the carnage will continue.
Arlene Giverson
West Lampeter Township