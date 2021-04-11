Regarding the April 4 letter “Thanking Trump for Warp Speed”: It is true that former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed effort helped produce and finance effective COVID-19 vaccines.

What the letter writer fails to mention is that the Biden administration has ramped up the systems to deliver these vaccines at speeds that seemed impossible a few months ago. The most remarkable thing about the total vaccine effort is that it is a truly bipartisan American effort that should be celebrated. A Republican set in motion the development of a vaccine that a Democrat has effectively distributed.

The letter writer makes this a political issue by stating that it is “unfortunate that President Biden has taken credit for the quick and effective production and distribution of the vaccines. Shame on President Biden.”

In my view, the writer fails to see beyond his narrow political interests —much to the detriment of any hope for cooperation between political parties. He sees “us vs. them” instead of “we.”

Dennis Dezort

Landisville