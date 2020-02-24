This is in response to the dialogue about litter in Lancaster. The focus on merely removing litter bothered me.
Do you think that garbage ceases to exist simply because we have hidden it away? When you throw something out, it still exists and likely will continue to exist for hundreds of years afterward, partly due to irresponsible waste collection.
Maybe we revile litter so much simply because it reminds us of how bad the waste crisis really is. And we don’t like that, because for decades we’ve been trying so hard to pretend it’s not real.
Maybe we don’t like litter because it is a reflection of our own bottomless greed and insatiable consumption. I can actually appreciate litter, because maybe if it continues to be a problem, it will motivate us to finally take action to be more respectful to the environment and our larger community.
Want to combat litter? Start by producing less waste to begin with. Don’t use single-use plastics if you can help it; switch to reusable or compostable alternatives. Don’t support fast fashion or other wasteful businesses. Compost your food waste instead of dumping it in the trash. Stop viewing items as something to get quick use out of and then discard.
The excess production of waste is where litter originates.
Hiding the problem will never fix it, especially when the mountain of trash no longer fits in the landfill.
Joan Russoniello
Lancaster