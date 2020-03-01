In these days of partisan bickering and our legislators not doing anything for the people of this state and country, I would like to recognize people of our community who are getting things done for their fellow citizens.
I’m specifically referring to the many businesses and organizations in the Columbia area that dedicate countless hours and thousands of dollars annually to many different charities, schools, churches and organizations. These organizations and businesses include the Foresters of America, Owls Club, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Smith’s Hotel, Sunsnappers, Fraternal Pool League, Columbia Fire Company and Lions Club, to name some.
These members are responsible for thousands of dollars going to help their fellow neighbors. Do they do it for the recognition? No! They do it because they are good, hardworking people who care about their community. I know of one member in particular who is partially disabled and walks with the assistance of a cane, but he volunteers several days a week for these causes.
The politicians in Harrisburg and Washington could take a lesson from these organizations and organizations throughout this country that are doing the same thing. This country was built on values of neighbor helping neighbor, and these values still do exist. I hope our political leaders can get past their partisan bickering and start working for the people.
Randy L. Herman
Manor Township