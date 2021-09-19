The letter “On the leftward tilt of America” in the Aug. 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was, in my view, rambling, digressive and disjointed. It was a classic Gish gallop that parroted the shrieking, sulfurous cranks at Fox News, with their bizarre fixation with antifa. It should be noted that Fox News devotes considerable discussion to some weighty issues, such as Vice President Kamala Harris’ laugh.

Calling antifa “today’s enforcement arm of the Democratic Party” is utter nonsense. Most Democrats have consistently, unequivocally condemned antifa’s violence and anti-capitalism ideas. Antifa is not an organization, but more of a movement and an idea. As such it could not be designated a “terrorist organization,” as former President Donald Trump proclaimed. Until last year, federal authorities had virtually ignored the far greater threat of lethal violence posed by far-right extremists.

The Aug. 1 letter further stated: “Like all socialist experiments, Cuban socialism will fall.”

Lamentably, the Cuban experiment endures after 62 years, while our experiment as a constitutional federal republic is struggling to endure and was brought perilously close to falling by the Jan. 6 coup plotters and their abettors in the Republican Party.

Thankfully, due to the pathetically gross incompetence that I believe characterized Trump’s entire presidency, his Jan. 6 coup attempt failed. In my view, however, it will take years to recover from Trump’s depredations and to regain the loss of American prestige abroad.

Incidentally, a small number of 2020 voter fraud cases were reported in Pennsylvania: They were committed by Trump voters who submitted ballots for dead relatives.

https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/on-the-leftward-tilt-of-america-letter/article_3215185c-f05c-11eb-b6e2-1b6204e7fe58.html

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster