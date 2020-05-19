LNP | LancasterOnline periodically curates readers' letters to the editor on a variety of issues facing the county — and beyond.

Last Friday, 13 Republican federal, state, and county officials called for the county to move into the "yellow" phase, meaning that more businesses could open and social gatherings up to 25 would be allowed.

Readers of LNP | LancasterOnline wrote to the Editorial Board. Here are some of the readers' responses.

Editor's note: Excerpts were taken from most of the letters below for the sake of brevity. To read the full letter, click on the person's name.

For reopening

I’m a very strong vote for reopening Lancaster County. I think there’s zero reason to remain shut down at the rate we are. I respect others’ points of view as to why we should stay closed, but I ask they respect our point of view to reopen, and so far that isn’t happening.

Most Democrats and the mainstream media, in my view, have underlying reasons to keep the country shut that have nothing to do with health. The first is anything to hurt President Donald Trump. The second is to crash the economy and get bailed out by the federal government, including debts from idiotic spending prior to the epidemic. Many states in the most dire economic straits are blue states.

If someone has a valid health concern, I respect them. I ask that you respect me, too, for having a valid economic concern.

- B. L. Nolt, East Earl Township

Safety and risk are issues we hear about every day. I do not expect our government to keep us safe from all risk. Each of us has a personal responsibility to evaluate risk.

... If I wished to avoid all risk, I would never have married my lovely wife of 47 years. I would have missed the joy of children and the pleasure of grandchildren. Trying to be safe, I would have missed the beauty of hiking the Grand Canyon from rim to rim and the challenge of climbing Pikes Peak.

Thankfully, my employer has taken the risk of operating a small business in these trying times. I fear the government’s heavy-handed control will cause many to lose the very means of supporting their families.

- Mark Forry, West Hempfield Township

I am a senior with a comorbidity, but I became educated about the novel coronavirus facts. I am now firmly in favor of reopening Pennsylvania’s economy.

The governor, however, has seemingly refused to address the coronavirus evidence as it emerges, which undermines his credibility. The governor moved the goal posts from flattening the curve (preventing hospitals from being overrun) to saving lives. Now I’m hearing from some that Wolf’s draconian orders are needed to keep people from getting sick and going to the hospital.

How will opening the economy for those under 65 put seniors in nursing homes at a higher risk? Or seniors like myself, who live at home? I don’t believe anyone can point to the science behind Wolf arbitrarily changing the criteria from its original purpose. The governor seems to be ignoring those questions.

- Wayne Applegate, Downingtown

It is time to open Lancaster and move it to the “yellow” phase. (Thirteen Lancaster County Republican elected officials, in defiance of the governor, moved the county into the “yellow” phase Friday.)

How much more damage do we have to endure from the business closure? I am flabbergasted watching the line of cars at the weekly food pantry distribution.

I never expected to see this devastation and heartache in this country, and I fight back the tears over the suffering of my fellow countrymen. Our citizens are capable and willing to adjust to the new reality. We can adjust. We can limit the number of people in restaurants. Our business owners can make changes to allow us to safely meet, work and dine.

Some of us have been specifically trained, holding bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering. What does our governor think we are? A bunch of 5-year-olds who have to be led around?

- Charlie Martin, East Lampeter Township

Quite simply, if you are at risk or scared, stay home. No one is making you leave your home. Everything you need to live can be delivered to you. But keep in mind that New York reported recently that 66% of new cases were among people who stayed home.

Let those who are low-risk, not scared, willing to assume some risk and willing to act responsibly have their lives and jobs back. The hospitals here are not overwhelmed, which is one reason we shut down. There is a commonsense solution, but there does not seem be too much of that going around these days.

- Bill Ulrich, Manheim

Against reopening

This is another letter to the editor regarding the letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, signed only by Republicans, stating they would partially reopen Lancaster County.

I am almost without words to describe how I and others are feeling about this. It seems like the Republican elected officials in Lancaster County all seem to have an “M.D.” after their names — or they are acting like they do! How are they equipped to make a decision like this, which affects the entire county? Whom did they consult? Scientists? Medical personnel? Hospital administrators? Anyone who thinks differently than them? (Note: Some of these questions were subsequently answered by the Republicans in a response to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.)

I believe this is a reckless act of irresponsibility that we, the citizens of this county, will suffer from for months and months. More people might get sick and more people might die.

- Diane Topakian, Chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said Gov. Tom Wolf’s threat to withhold federal CARES Act money from counties that defy his reopening guidelines was disturbing.

Why was Wolf threatening this action? Because a group of elected officials stated their intent to reopen some businesses despite the risk, in my view, to public safety.

What is disturbing, Mr. Parsons, is that the Republicans who signed the letter to defy Wolf, and move Lancaster from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase, seem willing to risk the lives of citizens.

By defying the order to stay at home until more factual information is known through testing and contact tracing, the signers of this letter are seemingly making decisions without regard for our lives and well-being.

... I, for one, am taking note of the names advocating to reopen and will vote accordingly. Why should I vote for someone who does not support the best interests of all citizens?

- Dorothy Ryzewski, Manor Township

We, the constituents, were not told at the time where the commissioners and others who signed the letter to Wolf will get the amount of personal protective equipment needed to keep everyone safe.

No one can unwrite the letter, but apologies could be made to your constituents, your Democratic colleagues, to Wolf and to state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

I believe that by moving to “yellow” Friday, you eschewed everything that is sensible and wise when the public health issue of COVID-19 is of utmost importance.

I believe lives can still be saved if you retract what was stated in the letter. We were not ready to go to “yellow” on Friday. We are ready for civil conversations. I believe that can and will happen.

- Susan Mull, East Drumore Township

Do any of the 13 Republican elected officials who signed the letter to Gov. Wolf have a medical degree? If partially reopening the county against the advice of medical professionals causes one person to die, can the letter signers live with that?

Is the almighty dollar worth even one life? I think not. Lancaster County is solidly Republican, but more than half of respondents to one online poll said opening early was the wrong decision.

One person even questioned if this defiance would have happened if the governor was a Republican. Probably not. I would never patronize a business that opens against the advice of medical professionals. I would put my health before their wealth.

Maybe the letter signers should volunteer at the hospital or a nursing home to see what is really going on, instead of playing politics. A special thank you to everyone on the front line for going that extra mile. Stay safe.

- Donald Bell, Columbia

When elected officials at all levels are themselves breaking — or threatening to break — executive orders and scoffing at the advice of medical experts, it gives license to others to break the rules if they so choose. Officials should lead by setting a good example.

- Linda Curphey, Leacock Township

The best medical minds in the nation have developed plans for reopening society, with ordered and phased stages based on measurable criteria. And Pennsylvania has adopted that thinking and begun the process of reopening.

But our local Republican lawmakers have seemingly determined that this gradual process is too slow, and they have decided to sidestep any plan and just move right ahead. And Lancaster County’s Republican district attorney has announced that there will be no prosecutions for violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order. This might be a good weekend for that long-awaited neighborhood barbecue.

It strikes me as odd to open up Lancaster County when the White House appears to be moving in the opposite direction. But our local lawmakers have great faith in their expertise. So I have a question for them: What do you make of this mole on my back?

- David Stoeckl, Conestoga