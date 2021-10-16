Pennsylvania ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people who have kidney failure and use dialysis.

Patients on dialysis spend hours three days a week at a center or hospital hooked up to machines that clean their blood. It is an amazing system that has saved the lives of countless people, but it comes with the need for rigorous maintenance, including regular lab tests to make sure people’s health stays in balance.

In several months, all this could change because patients could lose access to many clinical lab tests. People facing kidney disease, and other illnesses, might not be able to get everything from daily tests that make routine health monitoring possible, to groundbreaking diagnostics that triage complex issues.

The reason these lifesaving diagnostic services may be harder to access is a result of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ flawed implementation of the 2014 Protecting Access to Medicare Act.

This federal law was designed to ensure seniors across the country could maintain quality medical care and routine and innovative diagnostic tests through Medicare. Instead, the law resulted in imposed year-over-year rate cuts to diagnostic services and relied on an incomplete and skewed data collection process to make decisions about reimbursement rates. In fact, the initial round of reimbursement cuts relied on data collected from less than 1% of laboratories nationwide.

Since the Protecting Access to Medicare Act went into effect, laboratories have faced three successive years of 10% rate cuts to the most commonly used laboratory tests. With further cuts scheduled for 2022, these tests may simply become too expensive for labs to continue providing. At a time when the country has done everything possible to protect patients’ health, these laboratory cuts directly undermine our efforts to care for our citizens, especially seniors.

What makes this worse is that people in our state are now facing health challenges because they put off going to see a doctor during the pandemic.

According to recent public health studies, roughly 20% of seniors avoided or missed necessary medical care last year as a result of COVID-19. Of those, about a third (32%) skipped vital laboratory testing and diagnostics that are critical to early detection and prevention of serious illnesses, such as cancer, liver, kidney and heart disease, along with diabetes.

Now that people are catching up with checkups and missed testing, more than 56 million seniors nationally, including 2.2 million in Pennsylvania, could face a new and entirely preventable threat: the potential loss of access to critical laboratory tests. These cuts would impact nearly 600 clinical laboratory tests and diagnostic services that many people, especially seniors, count on for their care.

In 2019, Congress paved the way for necessary reforms to remedy the misguided implementation of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act. This important bipartisan step delayed cuts to lab services for one year, and amid the pandemic, Congress passed an additional one-year delay, recognizing the serious consequences of further laboratory cuts. In 2022, however, the federal government is scheduled to resume rate cuts for hundreds of tests, including the top 25 most used by seniors.

The impact of further cuts could be staggering, particularly for those who are the most vulnerable in rural communities, nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Seniors who rely on independent or community-based laboratories could see dramatic reductions in the type of lab services available in their vicinity, forcing patients to further delay essential care or rapid testing in cases of emergencies.

These cuts make no sense.

Congress must take action against these harmful Medicare lab cuts facing seniors in Pennsylvania. Older adults were made a promise that their Medicare benefits would be there, and we have to make sure that promise is not broken. For seniors on dialysis, losing lab tests is unthinkable.

Phyllis Hicks is executive director of the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania.