Dear Dr. Scribblerhorse:

The other day I noticed a horse ring, the lowly cousin of the stately hitching post, in one of the old stone curbs in front of the East King Culinary, near the Demuth shop on East King Street. I’ve checked in stone curbs around town and can’t find a second one.

In the old residential neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, they were all over. The people there, in their characteristic, quirky way, have taken a shine to them and you often see them with little toy horses attached.

Are there any others in Lancaster?

Ring Gardner

Ronks

Dear Ring:

The Scribbler had never seen that metal ring, nor would he have known what its purpose was if asked. But the simple fixture makes sense. Why go to the trouble of erecting a hitching post when an iron ring in a stone curb will do?

The Scribbler canvassed Historic Lancaster Walking Tour guides. The guides amble about town regularly and are tuned in to such antique fixtures. Pam Searle and Tom Englert also knew about the curb ring on East King.

According to a Wikipedia entry, the curb rings in Portland might be as old as the early 1900s. Lancaster’s ring may be that old or older.

Does anyone know of any other curb rings in Lancaster, not necessarily in the downtown area but in any of the older sections of town?

Dear Dr. Scribblersong:

I read that President Buchanan’s brother was married to Stephen Foster’s sister. Do you know any more about it? Did they live in the Lancaster area?

Mary Robb

Manor Township

Dear Mary:

Yes, Mary, James Buchanan’s youngest brother, Edward, indeed married Anne Eliza Foster, sister of the composer of “My Old Kentucky Home” and other familiar tunes that are easy to play on the harmonica.

Stephen and Anne Eliza Foster were born in Pittsburgh, while Edward and James Buchanan were born in Mercersburg, Franklin County.

Edward Buchanan graduated from Dickinson College, as did James. He was second in his class, while James was first in his class and first in collegiate drinking contests. Edward became a sober Episcopal minister.

Edward and Anne Eliza were married in 1833. They had six children.

Edward settled at a church in Meadville in western Pennsylvania. He soon moved to the Episcopal church in Paradise, Leacock Township. He also served as pastor of St. John’s Pequea Protestant Episcopal Church in Compass, just over the county line in Chester County.

Although Edward Buchanan lived in or near Lancaster County for several years, physical proximity to the president’s home at Wheatland did not promote brotherly love. Edward resented his older brother’s wealth, according to the president’s biographer, Philip S. Klein.

Edward’s last charge apparently was at Trinity Oxford Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, where he was buried in 1895, at age 83.

An obituary said Edward Buchanan was “a faithful and devoted Pastor, and was much beloved by those who knew him.” The obituary did not say this, but until Anne Eliza Foster Buchanan preceded her husband to the grave in 1891, at age 79, her brother might have termed the Edward Buchanans, “Old Folks at Home.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.