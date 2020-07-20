As schools prepare to open next month, there are countless questions, chief among them: Is it safe for schools to open amid the continuing threat of COVID-19? It appears that teachers have concerns, too.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy will host an online discussion with local teachers and members of Pennsylvania State Education Association, the teachers union, to discuss school reopening and the importance of emergency federal funding to ensure schools can reopen safely.

Taking part: Rik Appleby, Landisville Intermediate Center teacher and president of the Hempfield Education Association; Bryan Hower, McCaskey East High School technology teacher and member of the Lancaster City Education Association; Steve Heffner, J.P. McCaskey High School math teacher and member of the Lancaster City Education Association; Kerry Mulvihill, Conestoga Valley Middle School science teacher and member of the Conestoga Valley Education Association; and Rich Askey, president of PSEA.

The talk will be hosted on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

If you have questions for the group, please email Cassidy at scassidy@lnpnews.com or leave comments below.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next