On Aug. 15 I awoke to find that one of the finest gentlemen I had the privilege of knowing, James Argires, had passed away.
James — or “Jimmy,” as his wife and close friends called him — will truly be missed. My first contact with him was nearly 40 years ago, first as a parent and then later as my neurosurgeon. My family is grateful for his medical skills, which extended the lives of my father and son-in-law.
If you were looking for a philanthropist, he was it. The list of individuals and organizations he helped is countless. I once asked him why he contributed to the science complex at Millersville University that bears his wife’s name, when neither of them had attended the school. He said that he just wanted to give back to the community that had given him and his family the opportunity to succeed.
Jimmy Argires represented what’s good about America.
The son of Greek immigrants, he worked hard, served his country and then went to college to achieve his goal in life. He will be missed in the medical community and at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, but most of all by his family. It was always nice to run into him, whether it was on the streets of Lancaster, in the halls of Lancaster General Hospital or at a restaurant.
I’m certain those fortunate to know him realize they lost a true friend. The world needs more people like Jimmy Argires.
Andrew U. Amway
East Hempfield Township