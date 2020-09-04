There might be an elegantly simple solution to the anticipated U.S. Postal Service vote-by-mail crisis — one that might prevent delivery delays and not require a budget increase.

The Postal Service should suspend all third- and fourth-class mail two weeks before Election Day and continue that suspension until three days after the election.

First-class, second-class and periodical class mail (newspapers and periodicals) would be processed as usual. Relieved of millions of pieces of junk mail, the Postal Service would be able to process millions of vote-by-mail ballots.

Political mailings would be exempted from this suspension.

Lt. Col. Gordon D. Rowe

U.S. Air Force (retired)

Millersville