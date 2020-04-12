On March 18, in the early morning hours, my husband, Marty Schober, while a resident at St. Anne’s Home, passed away.

Through his months at the home, he was granted compassionate and loving care by everyone he encountered. The nurses and nurses’ aides were very attentive and diligent in their care for him, while the housekeeping and kitchen staff were kind and caring in every interaction with my husband. When hospice was called in, the love and treatment he received was comforting to us all as we progressed through the last few days of his life.

As a former volunteer at St. Anne’s Home, I knew the care my husband would receive would be wonderful. However, it was much more than a caring home. St. Anne’s became a family to all of us and we will be forever grateful for the love and attention that we were given. I look forward to volunteering again in the coming months and giving back to the place my husband called home for the last few months of his life. Thank you for all you did for my husband and my family. It meant more to us than you will ever know.

Dorothy Schober

Pequea Township