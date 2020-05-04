I see it and hear it so often: “We are all in this together.”

Some state legislators are putting a bill forward to help those who are in this with us to be safe in their housing. They are asking for rent and mortgage freezes until we can all get back on our feet. We are all hoping to get back soon, but opening up will still not give someone who needs their rent or mortgage money the ability to pay that. Not immediately after six or more weeks of not working.

Let’s prove what we are saying. If we are all in this together, then I care if others need help to stay in their home or apartment. A practical and humane solution is freezing rent and mortgage payments until we are all back on our feet.

I am hoping the federal and state lawmakers who represent Lancaster County and the county’s elected officials give serious thought to this kind of action. After all, “we are all in this together.”

Leone Wagner

Warwick Township