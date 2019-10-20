Lest someone get the impression, after seeing the Oct. 13 Sunday LNP, that Lancaster County drivers are the worst, most ignorant drivers in the nation, let me weigh in. I’ve seen the “zipper” form of merging work very efficiently, when practiced by everyone. The “get in line early” method can also be efficient, if practiced by everyone. Problems persist when the two methods are combined.
Tempers flare when the “get in line early” driver, who patiently waited in line, is confronted at the merge point with the “zipper” driver, who just passed everyone and now wants to cut in line. It is human nature to desire fairness in our interactions with others, and we know it’s not fair to cut in line.
The solution: Do as I’ve seen it done in other states. Instead of the sign stating which lane is closed ahead, there is a sign stating, "Lane closure ahead, use both lanes to merge point.” To further combat the “I’m in the correct lane, you’re in the wrong lane” zipper jamming mentality, why not locate the single lane of traffic in the middle of the roadway for a few hundred feet immediately after the merge point? By forcing those in the right lane to move left half a lane, and those in the left lane to move right, drivers will be less likely to have the attitude, “This is my lane and no one’s getting in front of me.”
How about it, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation? Give it a try!
Wilmer Nolt
Brecknock Township