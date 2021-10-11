“James Buchanan was not legally a slaveholder,” Matthew Pinsker told a Zoom audience late last month. Nor did Buchanan or his contemporaries consider him a slaveholder, he added.

But was Buchanan, as we view him now, a slaveholder? “The answer hinges on the distinction between slavery and servitude,” explained Pinsker, a Lancaster native and professor of history at Dickinson College.

Speaking to a LancasterHistory audience, Pinsker examined the known facts of Buchanan’s “ownership” of a Black mother and child. He added some new information to that story, which has been discussed in this column on July 19, 2017, and Feb. 21, 2021.

In March 1835, Buchanan paid $250 to the owner of two Virginia slaves. The owner’s condition was that the slaves leave the state, as required by Virginia law, and that they would be indentured to Buchanan in Pennsylvania.

The slaves/indentured servants were Daphne Cook, 22, and her 5-year-old daughter, Ann. The two were indentured under terms that were not required under Pennsylvania’s Gradual Abolition Act of 1780, but which the slaveholder and Buchanan accepted.

Dan Guzy, a retired local historian from Mercersburg, recently discovered that Buchanan himself wrote on the back of the slaves’ manumission papers that Ann Cook died in the summer of 1835 and Daphne ran away shortly thereafter.

This was several months after Buchanan arranged for the release of the Cooks. Therefore, Pinsker said he believes the pair had moved to Lancaster to become servants in Buchanan's pre-Wheatland home.

Pinsker wondered if Daphne Cook understood that she and her daughter had choices once they arrived in Pennsylvania. If she had found an antislavery attorney, she might have challenged the indenture in Pennsylvania court.

Perhaps she ran away, he said, because she believed Pennsylvania was no safer for Blacks than Virginia and Buchanan was no better than any other slaveholder.

So what kind of servant-master was James Buchanan? Pinsker asked. The answer, he said, hinges on the distinction between slavery and servitude.

Graduate students who have recently completed dissertations on the subject of indentured servitude under Pennsylvania's complex system are leaning toward a different way to consider indentures, Pinsker explained. One dissertation calls indentured servitude “term slavery.”'

If Buchanan treated the Cooks as house servants working to pay off their indenture, that would suggest one thing, Pinsker said. But Ann Cook died and her mother ran away, suggesting they may have believed something else about their treatment in Buchanan’s house.

“If we could find the actual indenture, it may tell us more,” Pinsker said. Also, information about what eventually happened to Daphne Cook could help explain the relationship of master and servant.

“Calling Buchanan a servant holder, not a slave owner,” Pinsker concluded, “doesn’t diminish the problem of servant holders.” Buying the time, not the body, of a person was important to Buchanan’s contemporaries, he said, but “is it an important distinction to us?”

Pinsker discussed at some length the Gradual Abolition Act of 1780 — the first emancipation legislation in the nation — and how not only Buchanan but all Pennsylvanians handled the transition from slavery to freedom.

Pinsker said that whatever relationship Buchanan had with the Cooks in no way alters the fact that Buchanan was a friend of slaveholders. “He was almost as pro-slavery,”' Pinsker said, “as a politician could be.”

Pinsker's talk has been recorded.

