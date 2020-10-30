Seriously, how can anyone who genuinely cares about the United States of America vote for Donald Trump? In my view, he is increasingly becoming very dangerous and behaving like a deeply mentally disturbed individual.

He criticized Attorney General William Barr for not indicting his political opponents on baseless charges. And he publicly lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose guidance and advice on how to stay safe during this pandemic likely has saved many lives.

Can you imagine any other president, from either party, behaving like this? Putting any policy differences aside, at this point I just want someone who is sane sitting behind the Resolute Desk — whether it be Joe Biden or an individual I pick out of the Lancaster phone book.

Steve Jones

East Hempfield Township