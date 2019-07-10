While many letters to the editor are quite serious and thought-provoking, I’d like to offer something of a silly one.
I see that LNP regularly prints bridge results. Are there really that many people who are interested in knowing these results, other than the people who play the game at the specific location, which is always listed? It seems to me that if you are there and playing, you already know the results.
So here is my proposition. Pun totally intended. Let’s publish the results of other card games local people play, so all who read LNP can see who these other skillful players are in games such as pinochle, Five Crowns, etc.
And to card players of every type of game, enjoy yourselves! What a wonderful respite from all of the other matters that we deal with in our daily lives. Play on!
Ginny McCaskey
Ephrata