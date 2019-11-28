Having returned home from a nine-day stay at Lancaster General Hospital, I am most grateful for, and appreciative of, the outstanding work and care provided to me by the doctors, nurses and aides on floor 8 Lime and in the renal dialysis area. The compassion, efficiency, proficiency and professionalism demonstrated by these individuals were outstanding. We who live in this area and are in need of medical care are so very fortunate to have Lancaster General Hospital and its staff at our beck and call. In my opinion, the individuals from whom I was fortunate enough to receive medical care are role models for their profession.
I am most grateful and appreciative for all they did and from the bottom of my heart, I offer my sincerest thanks.
Joseph F. McDonald
West Lampeter Township