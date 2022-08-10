I’m not familiar with the group Lancaster Stands Up and its ideology, but I was curious that more wasn’t made when a hammer-and-sickle insignia appeared on a poster the group presented to the Lancaster County commissioners (“Parsons says group’s poster had threats,” Page A3, Aug. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Imagine the uproar if it had been a swastika on the poster! Front-page news! But those in Eastern Europe and Asia are indeed familiar with the hammer and sickle and the regimes that have used it. Ukrainians remember it, and it is likely one of the reasons for their fierce resistance against the Russian invasion — a resistance far greater than anyone would have thought possible.

Both Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin were responsible for millions of deaths during their reigns in Soviet Russia and then the Soviet Union. They killed millions of Ukrainians and “kulaks” (farmers) during the consolidation of their power in the 1920s and 1930s. Those they didn’t kill outright or ship to Siberia, they starved to death to punish them for the temerity of their resistance to the collectivization of their farms. And after the kulaks were “eliminated,” the people imported from the cities didn’t know how to farm, and the famines continued.

Communist Russia killed at least as many people as Adolf Hitler did; more if one counts the Cultural Revolution in China in the 1960s, Pol Pot’s regime in Cambodia and various “socialist” uprisings in Cuba, Namibia, Vietnam and elsewhere — as well as the murders that took place after World War II in East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and elsewhere.

Those governments built walls to keep their people in, as opposed to the U.S., where some would like to see walls along our southern border. President Joe Biden is now constructing a border wall in Arizona, as did his predecessor.

So, I would suggest that the hammer-and-sickle insignia is at least as loathsome as the swastika.

Dan LaRue

Lebanon