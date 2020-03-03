This year, all Pennsylvanians can choose to vote by mail.

If you plan to be out of your municipality on Election Day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request an absentee ballot.

All others may request a mail-in ballot.

In either case, you must be registered to vote. If you choose to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot, you cannot vote at your polling place.

To register to vote, or to request a mail-in or absentee ballot, go to votespa.com/mailballot.

Here are the essential dates:

Monday, April 13: Last day to register to vote in the April 28 primary.

All voters: Please check your voter registration status at votespa.com/status to ensure you're on the rolls.

5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21: Deadline for applying for an absentee or mail-in ballot. If you apply online at votespa.com/applymailballot and provide an email address, you’ll receive confirmation emails throughout the process.

Tuesday, April 28: Pennsylvania primary election. Voted mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the Lancaster County Board of Elections by 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: General election.

You also may register to vote or apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot by visiting the Lancaster County Voter Registration & Board of Elections office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117; phone: 717-299-8293.

Information about how to vote in Lancaster County is at this link.

