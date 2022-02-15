I wish for the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design to use the former Chameleon Club building for music (“Chameleon Club sold,” Feb. 8 LNP).

It is healthy for us to have places where we can play music, hear music together and dance. I used to go to all-ages shows as a kid at this venue. I made friends who were my age and shared my interests. It encouraged me to play music, listen to new music and support local musicians.

I think we can use all the opportunities we can get for folks to affordably and safely see shows. COVID-19 has meant losing arts spaces, while watching more exclusive and expensive rental properties emerge, and it breaks my heart. An arts college with integrity should imagine a future with art.

Jackie Snyder

Lancaster