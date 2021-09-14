I’m angry! We are in the midst of a pandemic resurgence that did not have to happen and should not have happened.

My grandson is too young to get vaccinated, so he is vulnerable to this rampant delta variant of COVID-19. My daughter has battled a chronic illness for 32 years, and her medication to control that disease has severely compromised her immune system. They are both very vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19.

Hospitals throughout our country are having to triage (ration) emergency and intensive care treatment because they are overwhelmed, as demand is exceeding medical resources.

Doctors now have to decide whom to prioritize (ration) for treatment. Yes, rationing health care is now a reality in the United States of America.

A friend of mine had his surgery to replace two heart valves postponed, because there is no space in the hospital system for him.

The sister of a friend, who was in liver failure, died waiting for admission because there was no hospital capacity.

The reason for all this is that some hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Doctors are essentially having to decide who lives and who dies (rationing health care), because they can’t save everybody.

COVID-19 is the bottom-line reason for this dilemma. The COVID-19 resurgence, leading to this lack of intensive care unit capacity and the rationing of care, is the direct result of the unvaccinated.

I believe that all should have equal access to health care. But in this situation of having to triage care, who should come first?

Steve Alderfer

Manor Township