The members of the Cedar Hill Community Church in Elizabethtown would like to publicly thank Harold Moser for an excellent slide presentation May 29.

He showed the true story of Isadore Jachman, who served our country in World War II. Jachman risked his life at the Battle of the Bulge to save 40 or more of his comrades in a tremendous act of bravery.

Unfortunately, his life was taken in a later skirmish, so Jachman wasn’t alive to receive the Medal of Honor that President Harry Truman presented to his parents.

Moser mentioned the words of Jesus: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13).

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown