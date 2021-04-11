In my view, Republican lawmakers in Congress and in state legislatures are hypocrites. Many cheered the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, which allowed businesses to contribute big bucks to political campaigns, as a victory for free speech. But if that free speech goes against things they want, they are no longer cheering and seemingly want to punish those who speak out.

Delta Air Lines spoke out against the new election law — which I believe is full of voter suppression tactics — that was passed by the Georgia Legislature and signed by the governor. In response, Georgia legislators started talking about removing tax breaks they had given that major state employer.

And when Major League Baseball decided to register its opposition to the Georgia law by pulling this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Republican senators in Congress said they would consider eliminating MLB’s antitrust status.

Republican lawmakers — and everyone else — should appreciate when businesses see that the country is changing. These companies’ workforces are changing, their customer bases are changing, and they realize that they also must change and better reflect the wishes of these diverse groups.

Speaking out on gender equality, voting rights, racial justice and other issues facing our nation is one of the best ways to maintain the free speech we say we prize. Threatening or wielding economic and legal power to force compliance with an ideology is censorship at its worst, practiced by hypocrites.

John Hope

West Donegal Township