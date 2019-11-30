I’m an admitted news junkie. I typically spend an hour perusing six news sources — two national (The New York Times/NPR), two statewide (PA Post/Pennsylvania Capital-Star) and two local (York Daily Record/York Dispatch). It’s important for me to know what is happening in the world from reliable sources.
I think many of us feel this way, but my concern is for those who only use one source — especially if it is Fox News. A 2012 study by Fairleigh Dickinson University reported that watching Fox News had a negative impact on people’s current events knowledge. The study found that those who regularly watched Fox News actually knew less about both domestic and international issues than those who watched no news at all.
We saw that with the Iraq War, when Fox News anticipated that troops would be welcomed with flowers and that the war would pay for itself.
Today, Fox News is aggressively defending President Donald Trump in the impeachment hearings, joining in smears on nonpartisan diplomatic public servants. In the words of former Sen. Daniel Moynihan, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”
Fox News admirers, look at several other sources, and you will see the difference. Then make up your own minds!
Carol Stowell
Paradise Township,
York County