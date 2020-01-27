Your special section in the Jan. 20 newspaper on jobs was very interesting and informative. But one section really disturbed me.
“Fun Facts” — a bar chart with data about Lancaster County workers — was very disheartening. At all levels, as noted on the chart in purple bars, the median earnings by education for women pales in comparison to men.
The worst is for women without a high school diploma, who earn less than one-half what men earn with the same level of education. At best, women with a graduate degree earn about 80% of what men at the same level earn.
Nothing fun in those facts.
Noreene Sweeney
Manor Township