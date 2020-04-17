One Dec. 16, we purchased two tickets through Ticketmaster for the Alison Krauss concert at Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, to be held April 28.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Tom Wolf has implemented restrictions on all public gatherings and nonessential services through April 30. To date, the concert has not been marked as canceled on the Santander website (only postponed), and the arena appears to be closed, as it is no longer answering phone calls.

I contacted Ticketmaster, and it said it cannot refund our $453.10 until the show has been marked as canceled. Shows before and after that date have been marked canceled. What is legal policy for refunds during a time of national crisis such as this? Whose rules rule — the governor’s or Ticketmaster’s?

Sharon Shelton

New Holland