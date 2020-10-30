I have noticed over the last few months one thing in particular that is very different from presidential elections in years past. Democratic voters in the county have purchased, for a small donation to the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, Biden/Harris yard signs. Thousands of them. Steadily over the last few months.

You see some of them when you drive around the county. But what you don’t see are the hundreds of Biden/Harris yard signs that have been stolen from voters’ yards and public areas such as busy highways and entrance/exit ramps.

We placed a billboard advertisement on Route 72, north of Manheim. After a few days went by — gone! Someone climbed up a ladder and cut the vinyl billboard out.

Our office gets a steady stream of calls and emails every day, especially Mondays, from supporters telling us their signs have been stolen. We call the police, but there’s not much success in apprehending the thieves who take them.

It’s childish behavior; bored teenagers, maybe. But I see a pattern of behavior between the man who occupies the White House and these thieves who run around in the dark of night stealing the property of Democratic voters.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

My message to these folks: We do not despair! We just keep getting more signs and putting them up! We will get justice on Election Day!

Diane Topakian

Chair

Lancaster County

Democratic Committee