I have attended Manheim Township school board meetings regularly for a number of years. This November we have five of the nine seats up for election, and I write to share my observations with the community.
First, I would like to thank all who serve on the school board for their volunteer service. As elected officials doing the business of our school district, they must sometimes feel like they have a thankless job. Thank you for your service.
That being said, I would like to describe a number of changes I have noted over the past two years. First, there is more discussion among the board members and more openness about the topics compared with our previous boards.
Second, the board members appear to be working together for the good of the students and the school district, not their own agendas. Additionally, every member of the board is extremely knowledgeable and has obviously done his/her homework about the different issues.
Previously some members of the board seemed to be more like place holders with little participation.
Now, very importantly, the public is treated with respect during the comment time of the meetings, which was not always the case in the past.
What has changed, you ask? The board leadership changed when we elected Support MT Schools candidates. We have an opportunity to continue that progress by supporting Support MT Schools candidates again. We need to reelect JoAnn Hentz and Janet Carroll and add Sara Grosh, Courtney Morton and Teddy Vazquez.
Virginia Young
Manheim Township