As we all knew would happen, the spineless, cowardly Republican senators chose to elevate crooked “Don the Con” from president to King “Don the Con.”
How pathetic that our own Sen. Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker would turn a blind eye to the actions of a crooked and corrupt president like Donald Trump. If they can’t see the lawlessness in this con man, then any future president is free to break the law as he or she sees fit, as long as that president thinks it is in the country’s best interest.
Of course, King Don the Con might think it is in the country’s best interest for him to be ruler for life just like his hero Vladimir Putin in Russia. At which point we won’t have a future president, just King Don the Con and his heirs after he’s gone.
On Feb. 5, Smucker tweeted a picture of himself and Trump riding in the back seat of the presidential limousine. It reminded me of a picture of Trump and some “toady” driving around Manhattan. It was embarrassing to see Smucker looking like one of Trump’s “toadies.”
I always thought that the Republican Party claimed to be the party of high moral standards? I guess they sold their souls on that one, except for Sen. Mitt Romney — at least he showed real courage.
November is coming, and now it will be up to us to get rid of all these Trump enablers and Trump himself. I know I’ll do my part.
John J. Alcorn
Mount Joy