THE ISSUE: There may be a bit of a silver lining regarding the soaring gasoline prices at pumps across Lancaster County. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported in Monday’s edition that studies of past spikes in gas prices show they are accompanied by increases in the use of public transit. “There is a clear opportunity for county residents to save money by taking the bus instead of driving, particularly those living farther from Lancaster city — even when putting aside other costs to own a personal vehicle, like loan payments, insurance, maintenance and parking,” Lisi wrote. Additionally, increased use of public transportation can help to reduce the vehicular greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.

Few people want to hear about the “positives” associated with steep gasoline prices. We get that. The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline was hovering around $4.30 on Thursday morning in Lancaster County, according to the app GasBuddy.

That’s the kind of “pain at the pump” that rocks family budgets, curtails travel plans and seeps into other key sectors of our inflation-hit economy.

Still, the conversation about gas prices is a complex one, interwoven with debates about state and federal taxes, energy dependency, climate legislation and foreign policy, among other issues. And we think it’s worth examining how escalating prices could also raise the profile of some important discussions we should be having.

In Monday’s article, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi wrote about “how Americans flocked to public transit in 2008, when gas prices quickly surged to historic levels, more than $5 per gallon in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation.”

Researchers have found that, in large cities, bus ridership increased by 1.7% when gas went above $3 per gallon. Light rail service saw a 10% usage boost when prices reached $4 per gallon and, during the 2008 spike, Amtrak reported a 15% increase in ticket sales nationally.

Not all of those public transit options are available throughout Lancaster County, but there are options that some are finding to be lighter on the wallet.

The 26-mile drive from Elizabethtown to Lancaster city takes roughly a gallon of gas, leading to a cost of about $45 for 10 weekly trips, Lisi pointed out. In comparison, Red Rose Transit Authority offers 10-trip bus passes for that same route for $18.50.

Anecdotally, some are now seeing increased bus ridership.

“I’d say probably about 40% more people,” bus commuter Brian Johns, of Lancaster city, told Lisi, adding that people are “standing around here waiting for the buses, the buses can’t keep up.”

Greg Downing, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees both Red Rose and the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority, told Lisi that the authority is closely assessing ridership levels, so that it can make adjustments to meet changes in demand.

“We really want to be able pinpoint the effects of this gas price increase,” Downing said.

That’s smart business. The profile of public transportation could be boosted even further if it’s able to respond in real time to the needs of Lancaster County residents reeling from higher gasoline prices and seeking alternatives for their work commutes, shopping and even recreational travel.

We encourage Red Rose to consider expanding routes and offering connections beyond just those to and from Lancaster city. One rider Lisi talked to, for example, lamented the inefficiency of having to go through the city in order to travel by bus from Elizabethtown to Lititz.

We believe there’s an opportunity for Red Rose to play a larger role in getting people all around the county in ways that mesh with the transit authority’s business model. Public transportation agencies should take advantage of grants that have been made available through last year’s federal infrastructure legislation for the purchase of low-emission or no-emission buses built in the United States and the construction of bus facilities. Lisi additionally noted that South Central Transit Authority was allocated $7.4 million from the American Rescue Plan and $3.2 million in an early distribution from the infrastructure legislation.

Getting more people to use buses or other public transportation would also play an important role in helping the environment.

“Cars and trucks account for roughly a quarter of all the country’s greenhouse emissions, and stopping climate change requires that those emissions sink to almost zero,” NPR reported last summer.

That daunting reality increases the urgency for expanding and rethinking public transportation in a nation that remains obsessed with car culture and fills the roadways with so many single-passenger trips.

“We’re making the largest ever investment in this program for buses and bus facilities, helping to deliver better commutes and cleaner air to American communities,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said earlier this month during an announcement about how billions in American Rescue Plan funds and infrastructure grants will be deployed nationally for transportation.

A more robust and sustainable grid of public transportation could also help to address equity issues for those living in and around cities.

“When a city is built for cars, those who can’t afford one or who can’t drive get left behind,” NPR noted.

If high gas prices speed up our pivot to the expansion and greater use of public transportation, that would be a positive consequence of a decidedly negative situation.

We’d still like lawmakers to consider what tools and pressure they can apply to bring gas prices down as soon as possible — this includes urging gas companies to adjust prices at the pump more quickly when their costs per barrel drop, as they have this week.

At the same time, genuine good can come from conversations about how changing our mindset about daily travel can benefit our bank accounts and the planet.