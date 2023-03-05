THE ISSUE

“Democrat Joanna McClinton was elected the first female speaker of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday after Mark Rozzi stepped down following two tumultuous months presiding over the lower chamber,” Spotlight PA reported last week. “McClinton, who has served as her party’s floor leader since 2020, was supported by all 102 state House Democrats and no Republicans.”

The speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is now a woman.

The president pro tempore of the state Senate is a woman: Republican Kim Ward.

And so is the chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Debra Todd.

All three are the first women to hold their respective positions. The Pennsylvania General Assembly, as a bicameral legislature, is 233 years old; the state Supreme Court is 301.

At long last, Pennsylvania seems to have entered the 21st century — or at least, taken some tentative steps in that direction.

Females make up 50.6% of Pennsylvania’s nearly 13 million residents — a slight majority. And yet women have been poorly represented in the halls of power in Harrisburg.

According to Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics, Pennsylvania ranks 28th among the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories for women lawmakers. That’s an unsatisfactory showing, especially for the birthplace of American democracy.

Across the United States, 49 women have served as governors in 32 states. And two women have served as governor in Puerto Rico; one woman currently serves as governor in Guam.

“Arizona is the first state where a woman succeeded another woman as governor, and the first state to have had five women governors,” the Center for American Women and Politics, tells us.

The number of women who have served as Pennsylvania governor? Zero.

March is Women’s History Month. The Keystone State’s history of electing women to statewide office could be written on a single page.

We’ve had two female attorneys general, two state auditors general, five state treasurers and just one lieutenant governor, Democrat Catherine Baker Knoll, from 2003 to 2008 (though Kim Ward served for two weeks as acting lieutenant governor in January). Currently, just one woman holds statewide office here: state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a Republican.

So for Pennsylvania now to have women in key positions of power in Harrisburg is a hopeful sign.

McClinton’s path to the state House speakership was a winding one.

Because of vacancies in Democratic-won seats, Republicans retained a paper-thin majority in the House when the new legislative session began in January. That changed in February, after Democrats won three special elections in Allegheny County.

In the interim, state Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat from Berks County, served as a compromise speaker in a deal engineered by Republicans including GOP House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township. Rozzi weathered a storm over the writing of House rules aimed at making the legislative process more effective and fairer to the minority. He also oversaw the House’s passage of two long-awaited measures that would allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits against their abusers and the institutions that enabled their abuse. Rozzi, who was raped at age 13 by a Roman Catholic priest, resigned as speaker after those measures were passed, clearing the way for McClinton’s speakership.

“I’m grateful for all who fought before me ... so that this day was possible,” McClinton, a Democrat from Philadelphia, said after taking the oath of office, according to Spotlight PA. “It is only on their shoulders that I stand here today.”

Both McClinton and Ward had made history in 2020, when they were chosen to lead their respective caucuses in the state Legislature. As Spotlight PA reported at the time, Ward became the first woman to become majority leader in the history of the General Assembly. And McClinton, then the Democratic minority leader, was the first Black woman to lead a caucus in either chamber of the Legislature.

Last week, Ward tweeted her congratulations to McClinton on “becoming Pennsylvania’s first FEMALE Speaker of the House!” Striking a much-needed chord of bipartisan harmony, Ward added, “It is an honor to work with you, Madam Speaker.”

In a statement, Chief Justice Todd wrote that McClinton’s election as speaker and Ward’s as Senate president pro tempore were “historic moments for women and send a strong message to every little girl wondering what her future may hold.”

Todd noted: “For the first time in Pennsylvania history, women are rising to the highest levels of leadership. While we celebrate our collective achievements, we also pause to remember those who came before us; their strength propelled us to break through the glass ceiling and continues to drive women to new heights.

“When strong and determined women support one another and strive for success, there is no limit to what we can achieve.”

We could not agree more.

We look forward to the day when female firsts are no longer newsworthy. In the meantime, we’ll laud the ascension of women to important positions because, as Todd alluded, little girls and young women in Pennsylvania need to see that there is space in powerful places for their excellence. And everyone — boys and young men included — should see female leadership as ordinary.

Women lead school districts as superintendents in Lancaster County. Both Franklin & Marshall College and Elizabethtown College have female presidents.

Lancaster County companies (including LNP Media Group) are led by women. So are the Lancaster Chamber and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

But there is just one woman — Republican state Rep. Mindy Fee, of Manheim Borough — currently representing Lancaster County in Harrisburg. The other county lawmakers are men, as are Lancaster County’s congressional representative and its three county commissioners.

So our county lags even behind the state in electing women to office. And yet, as across the commonwealth, the county’s population is slightly more female than male.

For a column published Friday, Alison McCook, assistant opinion editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer, spoke to Dana Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics at Chatham University. Brown noted that Pennsylvania has two strong parties, which act as “negative gatekeepers” when recruiting candidates. The parties have tended to support white men, viewing them as most viable.

That certainly seems to be the case in Lancaster County.

Thriving democracies need the participation — and leadership — of women as well as men. McClinton, Todd and Ward represent progress. Let’s hope the trajectory continues upward.