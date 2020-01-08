THE ISSUE
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is contesting a ruling by the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records; he maintains he should be able to keep secret the names of applicants for judicial vacancies. The open-records office says the names should be made public. “The Wolf administration has appealed a ruling by the Office of Open Records directing his office to release to LNP | LancasterOnline all of the applications for a Commonwealth Court seat submitted to his office in late 2019,” Sam Janesch of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, reported in this week's Sunday LNP.
For a governor who has made transparency a priority of his administration, this battle over judicial applicant names is mystifying.
And shameful.
We are not buying the explanation offered by Wolf’s spokesman, J.J. Abbott.
“The administration treats the judicial vacancy process like nearly every employer, public and private, manages employment applications,” Abbott told The Caucus last week. “Many applicants understandably do not want their current employers to know that they are seeking employment elsewhere.”
Well, don’t apply to be a judge, then.
It is not a job like any other. And it is certainly not comparable to a job in the private sector.
As the state Office of Open Records noted in its November ruling in favor of LNP | LancasterOnline, application materials for government employment are exempt from public disclosure — but that exemption does not apply to appointees who would fill a vacancy in an elected position and would have to be confirmed by the state Senate.
According to The Caucus’ Janesch, the release of the applications “would reveal the names and qualifications of everyone considered in closed-door negotiations for a recent Commonwealth Court vacancy — one that was eventually filled by a longtime top Senate Republican lawyer,” Drew Crompton.
As Janesch reported, Wolf nominated candidates for four other lower-court vacancies at the same time, and the “state Senate confirmed all five on the same day in December with little or no public deliberation on the nominees.”
In that controversial instance, as in others, the governor and state Senate leaders “negotiated behind the scenes until they agreed on the successful nominees,” Janesch explained.
State Sen. Anthony Williams, a Philadelphia Democrat who has called for reforms to the judicial nomination process, described that process during a news conference in December.
“Historically, there is an exchange based upon party affiliation — you get one, I get two. You get two, I get three. That’s long been the standard,” Williams said.
So one side gets two, the other gets three, and what do the citizens of Pennsylvania get? A judge they know they little about. A judge they’re told to take on faith was chosen by merit, not based on political connections.
This doesn’t exactly inspire trust in the judicial system.
An article by Spotlight PA, published in November by LNP | LancasterOnline, examined, in depth, the process by which judicial vacancies are filled in Pennsylvania.
Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA explained that when “judges retire before their terms expire, the governor selects replacements, which the state Senate then must confirm by a two-thirds vote. That’s when politics can dominate. The process unfolds almost entirely in secret, making it hard to determine if the most qualified applicants get the jobs.” (Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with The Caucus, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/The Patriot-News. LNP’s Paula Knudsen contributed to that Spotlight PA report.)
We criticized the process in 2018, when Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin recommended Craig Stedman, then the Lancaster County district attorney, for a vacancy on the county Court of Common Pleas. The vacancy ultimately went unfilled, and Stedman was elected to the county bench in November.
We decried the process for the very horse-trading and deal-making that Williams described.
Pennsylvania’s entire system of choosing judges is, well, ill-judged.
We expect judges to be impartial and nonpartisan, but we choose them in partisan political elections.
We’ve long supported a proposal from Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom. His proposal would replace statewide judicial elections with merit selection.
Under Cutler’s proposal, a 13-member nominating commission would consist of five gubernatorial appointees and eight appointed by the majority and minority leaders of the Legislature — with restrictions on the number of lawyers and the number of members from the same county and party.
Elected or appointed public officials, employees of the commonwealth and political party officials would be barred from serving on that committee.
When a judicial seat opened on an appellate court, the panel would give the governor a list of five nominees from which to choose. At least 10 of the panel’s 13 members would have to approve the list, and the Senate would have to confirm the governor’s final selection by a two-thirds supermajority.
Such a process would be far superior to the current one, in which judicial nominees are chosen in service of a party’s political agenda. Unfortunately, Cutler’s proposal hasn’t gotten much traction in Harrisburg.
Our lousy process for picking judges only worsens when the identities of those selected to fill vacancies on the bench are kept hidden.
Citizens should have the right to know who’s being considered for a judicial seat.
Remember the famous words of one particular judge, the late Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, who called sunlight “the best of disinfectants.”
The state open records office ruled that the records sought by LNP | LancasterOnline should be released with personal information such as home addresses and telephone numbers redacted.
The names are what matter. The names are what Pennsylvania’s citizens deserve to know.