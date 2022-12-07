THE ISSUE

Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Office of General Counsel — which refers to itself as ‘Pennsylvania’s Law Firm’ — shields basic information about why it spends tens of thousands of dollars annually to hire private law firms, according to hundreds of pages of redacted records reviewed by Spotlight PA and The Caucus,” Spotlight PA’s Angela Couloumbis reported this week with Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group publication covering Pennsylvania politics and government. “Wolf’s administration actively blocked efforts by the news organizations to publicly release those details, sharing only records that show which firms it hired, and how much those firms charged for some of its legal work — but, in nearly every instance, not what cases or policy and other matters the work involved.”

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, please take note: If, as we hope, you set high standards for transparency in your administration, be sure to meet them consistently.

Do not do what Gov. Wolf did, which was to champion government transparency, but then fail to fully deliver.

We’ve been disappointed by Wolf’s lack of follow-through before. Here’s a partial list.

— His administration sought to keep secret the names of those who applied to fill judicial vacancies.

— It worked to keep under wraps the process that determined which businesses were permitted to open during the state-mandated shutdown early in the pandemic.

— It broadly and questionably applied a decades-old law to deny requests for COVID-19 data and records.

— Its decision-making on COVID-19 and nursing homes was shrouded in secrecy.

As Couloumbis and Bumsted reported this week, Wolf “posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the Legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.”

Among the Wolf administration’s arguments for failing to detail its legal bills, according to Couloumbis and Bumsted: The information is sensitive and “disclosing it could jeopardize its legal strategy — therefore making it exempt from the state’s open records law.”

The “sensitive” claim might be plausible when, for instance, national security is at stake but not when disclosure might be merely embarrassing or inconvenient for government officials and their lawyers.

As Couloumbis and Bumsted wrote, “The lack of transparency has allowed Wolf’s Office of General Counsel to spend at least $367,500 over the past three years on a half-dozen law firms, in many cases without explaining why.”

That total only includes payments to private law firms by Wolf’s Office of General Counsel, which usually handles legal issues directly related to the governor, his office, his policies or state budget disputes.

It does not cover the tens of millions of dollars spent on outside legal counsel by state departments under Wolf’s jurisdiction.

Why even have staff lawyers when so much legal work is being contracted to the private sector?

Leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature also shield the purpose of many of their legal bills, a previous investigation by Spotlight PA and The Caucus found. Those news organizations, represented by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, have sued the state House and Senate in an effort to learn why the two chambers hire outside lawyers. The case is before Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court, with oral argument slated for Dec. 12.

“The public’s right to know with respect to these sorts of records is incredibly high,” Gunita Singh, a staff attorney at the Reporters Committee, told Spotlight PA and The Caucus in 2021. “There’s tremendous public interest in scrutinizing how these individuals tasked with representing our interests are conducting themselves … including how they’re spending our tax dollars.”

This is exactly right.

David L. Cuillier, president of the National Freedom of Information Coalition, expressed skepticism to Spotlight PA and The Caucus that providing general descriptions of the work a law firm is hired to do would divulge sensitive details about that work.

“A simple general description will do, but apparently, Pennsylvanians will never know because they have to trust the government that all of the blacked-out descriptions included sensitive information,” Cuillier said.

Does anyone trust state government on this? Of course not. Trust is built through transparency and openness. Conversely, there is no more effective way of fomenting distrust than to offer vague and unverifiable excuses for why certain information must be withheld. “We can’t tell you why we can’t tell you” doesn’t generally fly.

Singh, who is not involved in arguing the case next week, said agencies in Pennsylvania have an explicit duty — in keeping with Pennsylvania’s open records law — to narrowly construe exemptions to disclosure.

She said Wolf’s General Counsel’s office seems to be shielding even the most generic information about why the government is spending taxpayer dollars on private law firms.

“There are specific criteria that must be met in order to withhold records under the attorney-client privilege; if the information falls outside of those specific metrics — as generalized descriptions likely will — it must be disclosed,” Couloumbis and Bumsted explained.

We were not swayed by Wolf spokesperson Beth Rementer, who said in a statement that the governor has made transparent government “his highest priority.”

Saying it doesn’t make it so.

Spotlight PA and The Caucus submitted public records requests, appealed to the state Office of Open Records and endured months of negotiation and mediation to get information that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in 2013 is public — that is, general descriptions of services in legal invoices, and the identities of those being represented.

What they got, early on, were invoices in which the subject lines and work descriptions were redacted.

In an email to Spotlight PA and The Caucus, Deputy General Counsel Thomas P. Howell claimed client/counsel privilege and asserted, absurdly, that the redacted invoices did “shed light on the work that counsel performed (if not the precise legal question that they were asked to resolve).”

Eventually, the General Counsel’s office made available the underlying contracts it had signed with the six law firms — “but those agreements were written so broadly that they effectively shielded the purpose of the representation,” Couloumbis and Bumsted noted.

When pressed, the “administration provided some additional information for why it had hired the six firms, but in only one instance was it clear what actual issue the work involved,” the journalists wrote.

In that one instance, the Wolf administration hired private lawyers to help review and organize a sudden influx of pardons applications. “In two other instances," the journalists noted, "the General Counsel’s office said the private lawyers were used for ‘specialized tax advice’ and issues related to ‘federal rulemaking,’ but did not elaborate.”

What kind of tax advice? Which federal rule was in question? Clearly, elaboration was necessary.

The Wolf administration is playing a game of cat and mouse. And taxpayers, sadly, are the mouse.