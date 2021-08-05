THE ISSUE

Franklin & Marshall College is the only major college in Lancaster County that is requiring its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lancaster County is now considered to be at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19. Per the latest CDC guidance, people in areas reporting “substantial” or “high” transmission rates are urged to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. (The CDC determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.) As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday, Lancaster County saw an 86.5% increase in cases in the previous seven days, and a 1.84% increase in positivity rates, according to CDC data. New hospital admissions related to COVID-19 saw a 100% increase in that time frame.

We continue to be perplexed by the very smart people who seem to be getting it wrong on COVID-19 prevention in local institutions of learning.

F&M wisely announced in May that students on campus would be required to get vaccinated and to provide proof of it by Aug. 1. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported, “The decision to require vaccines is in line with guidance from the American College Health Association.”

The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, which is affiliated with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, also requires students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to seek an exemption.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology initially planned to require vaccination — a decision the college said “was informed by science” — but backtracked after the state Legislature passed a bill prohibiting state-funded colleges from using so-called “vaccine passports.”

Stevens sadly declined to return to its original stance after that bill was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. (Republicans someday may be glad the governor vetoed it. Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he now regrets signing a law banning mask mandates.)

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Penn State University isn’t mandating vaccination, but will require unvaccinated students and staff members to be regularly tested for the virus or face penalties and to wear masks indoors.

Millersville University has decided to go with a half-measure, announcing earlier this week that students moving into on-campus housing who do not provide proof of vaccination will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving on campus. This is better than nothing, we suppose, but not much.

We also remain puzzled by the insistence of county school district superintendents that they likely will proceed with mask-optional policies when their K-12 schools open later this month.

We suggest they consider the experience of Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Bob Hollister, whose family vacation in Florida was disrupted when he had a rare breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

“It’s frustrating for the family, but I think really the biggest takeaway we all have is thank God for the vaccine,” Hollister told LNP | LancasterOnline.

He said he “can’t imagine” how ill he might have gotten if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

Hollister acknowledged that if COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise in Lancaster County, “it doesn’t bode well for school operations deep into winter I would think.”

His wife, Jenn, noted her surprise that the Florida theme parks were still open with people so close together and unmasked. (Disney World reinstituted its mask requirement last Friday.)

Said Jenn Hollister: “I don’t see how life can return to normal in the fall.”

Neither do we.

We’d urge her husband to heed his wife’s words. Other school superintendents should, too, and require masks for students and staff, as both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend.

And we hope college administrators across the county mandate COVID-19 vaccination. Because the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has changed the equation.

According to an internal CDC document, the variant “appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox.” Indeed, that document indicated, the delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause the common cold, seasonal flu, smallpox, severe acute respiratory syndrome and Ebola.

The “war has changed,” that document stated.

The New York Times reported Tuesday on the situation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where “young adults with none of the usual risk factors for severe forms of the disease — such as obesity or diabetes — are ... arriving in E.R.s, desperately ill.”

Doctors working in COVID-19 hot spots across the U.S. told the Times that the patients in their hospitals these days — unlike earlier in the pandemic — “tend to be younger, many in their 20s or 30s. And they seem sicker than younger patients were last year, deteriorating more rapidly.” Physicians have coined an unsettling new phrase to describe them, the Times reported: “younger, sicker, quicker.”

This makes sense, of course: 80% of Americans ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, so they’re generally protected from the worst of what the delta variant can deliver. What we cannot understand is why so many younger Americans are not seizing the opportunity to get vaccinated.

A study by University of California San Francisco researchers found that about one in four unvaccinated people ages 18 to 25 said that they “probably will not” or “definitely will not” get the COVID-19 vaccination, a university news release stated.

The study’s lead author, registered nurse Sally Adams of the university’s National Adolescent and Young Adult Health Information Center, said this: “Young adults who have had COVID, regardless of symptoms, may be vulnerable to long-term complications and debilitating symptoms ... often referred to as ‘long COVID.’ Estimates range from 10 to 50 percent for long COVID symptoms, which is a serious concern for young adults given their high infection rates and low vaccination rates.”

She added: “Prompt vaccinations could help limit the further development of virulent variants and infection rates among the vulnerable and unvaccinated.”

That is, the more viruses are allowed to circulate, the greater the chances they mutate and develop other strains. This is why we keep advocating for vaccination and for the use of masks.

Corporations — such as Walmart, Tyson Foods, Microsoft, Disney and Facebook — are mandating COVID-19 vaccination for some or all of their employees. They have grasped the seriousness of what we’re facing.

As CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained Monday, “if you get sick with the alpha (U.K.) variant, you could infect about two other unvaccinated people. If you get sick with the delta variant, we estimate that you could infect about five other unvaccinated people.”

One doesn’t need to major in math to understand how this highly transmissible variant could spell trouble for schools. We hope school administrators at all levels figure it out — and soon.