THE ISSUE

“With COVID-19 cases climbing and schools poised to open amid a fifth surge, the Lancaster Chamber on Wednesday hosted a virtual town hall to provide legal and health information for business leaders navigating an ever-changing landscape,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported last week. “During the hourlong presentation, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer, and David Freedman, an employment law attorney with Barley Snyder, gave attendees an update on the court challenges to vaccine mandates, COVID-19 boosters and contact tracing efforts.”

As COVID-19 makes it clear that it’s not finished with us yet, we thank the Lancaster Chamber for stepping up to help the county business community navigate the pandemic’s latest surge.

In the absence of a county public health department, and given the silence of the county commissioners, the Chamber’s leadership on COVID-19 is particularly valuable. We also appreciate that its virtual town hall seemed to be straightforward and informative, without getting bogged down in pandemic-related culture wars.

Like the Chamber, we don’t want to see local businesses further harmed by the pandemic. A significant outbreak tied to a particular business would be devastating.

So we hope businesses implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies that will enable them to conduct business safely. Those strategies must include indoor mask-wearing and vaccination.

Lancaster County, like much of the U.S., is dealing with the highly contagious delta variant, which is causing infection rates and hospitalizations — and tragically, deaths — to rise.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reports, “After recording just six deaths in all of July, the county recently had five deaths over nine days, from Aug. 14 through 22, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

“Increases in new cases and hospitalizations began several weeks earlier. ... Lancaster County has been a ‘high transmission’ area for COVID-19 for about two weeks, and pace of cases here has risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the designation, which covered 52 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties as of Friday.”

One more unsettling fact, reported by LNP | LancasterOnline: “Over the past week, Lancaster County has averaged 120 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a daily average of 94 cases a week ago and 78 cases two weeks ago, according to the state Department of Health. The daily average held in the single digits from mid-June to mid-July before the current upsurge began.”

The CDC recommends that masks be worn in indoor public spaces in areas of substantial or high transmission, regardless of people’s vaccination status.

As Brambila reported, because the U.S. Department of Labor adopted the CDC guidance on indoor mask-wearing in those designated areas, employers could risk being out of compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“OSHA is telling employers, ‘Look you have to do what the CDC is telling you to do, and if you don’t you risk getting an OSHA violation citation,’ ” David Freedman, the employment law attorney, told the Chamber town hall attendees.

Mask-wearing, which is the simplest of mitigation measures, strikes us as imperative, given that the trends here are heading in the wrong direction.

We can bemoan that fact — and we do — but we also can pledge to do everything we can to curb COVID-19 transmission.

That means instituting not just mask mandates for everyone in businesses and other indoor public spaces, but also raising COVID-19 vaccination rates.

We were relieved last week when President Joe Biden announced that nursing homes that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding must require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

We remain incredulous that among the health systems serving Lancaster County, only Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had the wisdom to announce an employee vaccine mandate in May.

Should we need to choose hospital care, we know we’d choose the hospital whose employees are inoculated. Protection against the spread of infectious disease is essential in a health care setting, but not only there.

Ensuring that employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 seems like common sense for any business working to keep its doors open and seeking to reduce employee sick days and health care costs.

And the good news is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday. Full approval for the Moderna vaccine is expected soon. Removing the “emergency use authorization” label from these vaccines should encourage more employers — and colleges and schools — to require them. And hopefully, it will encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

As The Associated Press reported, “The Pentagon promptly announced it will press ahead with plans to force members of the military to get vaccinated amid the battle against the extra-contagious delta variant.” And New York City announced Monday that all public school employees must get vaccinated.

“Mandating becomes much easier when you have full approval,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease expert at Emory University School of Medicine, told the AP. “I think a lot of businesses have been waiting for it.”

As Brambila reported, the legal challenges to vaccine mandates are being resolved mostly on the side of employers.

In June, in Bridges v. Houston Methodist Hospital, currently under appeal, a U.S. District Court judge in Texas ruled in favor of an employer mandate, saying employees can accept or refuse a COVID-19 vaccine. If they refuse, the judge wrote, they will “simply need to work somewhere else.”

And earlier this month in Klassen v. Trustees of Indiana University, a federal judge dismissed a case from students claiming a vaccine mandate violated their due process.

“These cases are not really getting much traction in the courts,” Freedman said.

As we’ve noted before, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said that federal laws “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.” (That federal agency said that employees who don’t get vaccinated because of a disability or a “sincerely held” religious belief may “be entitled to a reasonable accommodation that does not pose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer’s business.”)

We may be facing a tough few months if the delta variant is allowed to spread further, unchecked by widespread masking and improved vaccination rates.

“I don’t know where it’s going to land,” Dr. Ripchinski, Lancaster General Health’s chief clinical officer, told the Chamber town hall attendees. “And that’s where I think the concerns for the health care institutions are. Where’s the zenith, if you will, the top end of this peak?”

If more than 55% of Lancaster County residents ages 12 and older were fully vaccinated, hospital officials might not need to be so concerned.

And if we had a public health department, Lancaster County wouldn’t feel so much like a rudderless ship.

But this is the situation we’re in, so we’re glad the Lancaster Chamber is helping businesses to navigate whatever lies ahead.