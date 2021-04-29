THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Sunday, some Lancaster County high schools — including Columbia, Donegal, Hempfield and Solanco — “have canceled their proms outright, the second year in a row the pandemic has shut down a hallowed high school tradition. Several schools have yet to iron out plans. Some, like Pequea Valley and Octorara Area, are holding more traditional proms with health protocols in place. Others aren’t calling their event a prom at all, but a ‘promfest,’ ‘gala’ or ‘senior soiree’ in recognition of the fact that arrangements must stray from the traditional prom setup.”

It used to be that senior year unfolded with predictability in its pomp and circumstance: Homecoming, senior recognition nights, the spring musical, prom, commencement.

But as the front-page headline in Sunday’s print edition put it, this is “Not your parents’ senior year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically and necessarily has altered senior year, as it has changed so much else in our lives.

Last year’s proms and traditional commencement ceremonies mostly were erased from the calendar or were held in nearly unrecognizable form.

We understand why some schools have decided against holding proms again this year. This pandemic has proven to be frustratingly, stubbornly enduring. It’s difficult to plan any large gathering in the face of a vicious and capricious virus.

But we also appreciate the efforts of some school administrators and parents to give graduating seniors a joyful exit from high school. And we’re relieved to learn that they are taking necessary pandemic precautions.

Ephrata High School is holding prom at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home to the Lancaster Barnstormers baseball team — an excellent choice, as outdoor festivities are far safer than indoor ones.

Ephrata’s prom is being organized by parents including Jennifer Pfeiffer who, with the school’s blessing, finalized a reservation she had made at Clipper Magazine Stadium after the school canceled prom.

“It’s almost like planning a wedding in two months,” Pfeiffer told Geli — but with the added important complication of needing to emphasize COVID-19 prevention measures such as masking and social distancing.

As Geli reported, Cocalico High School “is hosting a student-organized formal gala inside its football stadium that will feature food trucks, Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshakes, games and a movie. Students will receive waterproof blankets with their tickets on which to sit with their dates, and the couples must be masked.”

Three cheers to Cocalico senior class Vice President Laura Whittaker and her fellow student organizers, who understood that throwing caution to the wind for one night would not be smart.

“It’s a privilege for us to have this, because there are so many other school districts in the county that aren’t doing (anything) for their seniors,” Whittaker said, exhibiting a maturity and wisdom from which some of us older folks could learn.

Kudos, too, to Cocalico High School Principal Chris Irvine, who recognized that after having dealt with pandemic restrictions for more than a year, students “just want to be together.”

We completely understand that sentiment. And we hope parents ensure that their kids ages 16 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 — vaccination offers the best protection against infection.

Like Cocalico, Manheim Central High School is working with parents to hold an outdoor event at Clipper Magazine Stadium. “The senior celebration, as the school is calling it, will have a casino theme with music, yard games, food and casino games like blackjack. Masks and social distancing will be required,” Geli reported.

And McCaskey High School, in the School District of Lancaster, is hosting a semiformal, socially distant gala in the parking lot behind McCaskey East that will include music, a red carpet, a photo booth and a food tent.

Rebecca Slick, School District of Lancaster’s coordinator of student services, rightly told Geli that safety is the No. 1 priority.

If students are seen dancing too close together, the DJ will stop the music, she said. (This is a pretty savvy strategy that former chaperones of past student dances must be wishing they’d deployed.)

McCaskey senior and senior council member Iyana Deshields exhibited the same admirable maturity as her Cocalico High School counterpart when talking about her school’s event.

“This might be the only year prom will ever be outside,” Deshields said. “So we’re just really trying to make the best of it.”

How great is that attitude? Again, we could learn from this kind of making-lemons-out-of-lemonade positivity. And honestly, dancing under the stars — we’re hoping for plenty of starlight — should make the gala a night to remember.

We also appreciate this detail about the McCaskey gala, reported by Geli: “As usual, students must sign a prom contract to participate. A new addition to the contract: ‘MASKS REQUIRED,’ in all capital letters.”

Getting students to commit in writing to enjoying their big night safely is an excellent idea. As adults, they’ll have to sign all kinds of contracts. This is good training for what has been dubbed “adulting.” (Apologies to any teenager who groaned at our use of that term.)

We so appreciate the parents who are cooperating with school officials to hold events that are as safe as possible.

Donegal High School’s homecoming experience offers a cautionary tale about what can happen when parties are held without school input.

As Geli reported, “Donegal High School had to close for several days in October 2020 after nearly 60 students had to quarantine after coming into contact with a student who was presumably positive for COVID-19 at a homecoming party.”

Donegal School District Superintendent Michael Lausch told Geli that if families do hold their own events, he hopes they will follow the essential safety protocols.

“It could have a major impact on graduation if there would be any spread from positive cases and/or quarantines,” Lausch said.

And that would make for a lousy finale to a very challenging high school experience.

So, please, parents, heed Lausch’s warning: If you plan to host prom or graduation parties, please emphasize masking and social distancing, and hold your event outdoors. It will be difficult to ensure that everyone who attends your prom or graduation party will have been vaccinated fully.

Students won’t be able to walk at graduation if they’re sick with COVID-19 or quarantining because they’ve been exposed to someone who’s sick. And we don’t want them to begin the next chapter of their lives burdened by any aftereffects of COVID-19 infection.

Let’s take our cues from the sensible students in the Class of 2021, and celebrate safely.