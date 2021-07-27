THE ISSUE

“Philadelphia health officials are recommending indoor masking because the highly contagious delta variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week. “The vaccines are effective against the delta variant, but public health officials are concerned about an increase in hospitalizations among children who are too young to be vaccinated.” St. Louis, Missouri; Savannah, Georgia; and Los Angeles County also have reinstituted indoor mask mandates. In Lancaster County, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have begun to rise again in recent days.

Everyone, please consider masking up again.

We know that’s a message many readers don’t want to read. We know this summer was supposed to be a return to some summertime normalcy.

But we can’t trifle with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

“The delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. “It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of and that I have seen in my 20-year career.”

It is thought to be at least twice as infectious as the original virus. Walensky said it is causing more than 83% of recent cases in the United States.

According to the American Society for Microbiology, research has suggested that “significantly more viral particles have been found in the airways of patients infected” with the delta variant.

The COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the United States are highly effective against even the delta variant in preventing hospitalizations and deaths — which is the primary purpose of any vaccine. But some breakthrough infections have been reported. And the delta variant represents a nightmare for the unvaccinated.

Which is why, again, we implore you to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for your sake and for the sake of your loved ones and your community — and for the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other hospital employees who have been battling the pandemic for more than 16 physically and emotionally grueling months.

Even if you’re vaccinated, you should dig out those masks you put away after the CDC said in May that vaccinated people didn’t need to wear them anymore.

That’s the advice, too, of Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general during the Trump administration.

“We need both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults to take this seriously,” Adams told NPR last week. And that means, he said, masking up as well as getting vaccinated if “local health officials say cases are going up and positivity rates are going up in your location.”

Like Adams and some other public health experts, we thought it was premature of the CDC to tell vaccinated Americans in May that they could ditch their masks.

As a result of that CDC decision, Adams noted that business owners and managers just have thrown up their hands, saying, “ ‘Hey we don’t have a way to figure out who’s vaccinated or who’s not, so no masks for anybody.’ ”

Adams told NPR: “If I go out around people who I’m not sure whether or not they’re vaccinated, I’m going to be much more likely to wear a mask. And I’m always going to make sure I’m careful when I'm bringing my 11-year-old daughter around. Because something else that people need to remember is that when you talk about (the unvaccinated) ... that includes our kids.”

The timing seems crucial in getting everyone to mask up again. We think it’s better to make an adjustment early, rather than potentially too late.

As the delta variant spreads nationally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Sunday that a recommendation that vaccinated people resume wearing masks is “under active consideration” by government public health officials.

We don’t think those officials should drag their feet on such a decision. And we share the concern of some health experts over the CDC’s continued guidance that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors.

For now, as Fauci noted, it’s left to local leaders to make decisions on masking mandates or guidance.

Gov. Tom Wolf indicated during a visit to Lancaster on Monday that the state likely won’t bring back mitigation measures. He says the state’s focus is on vaccination.

So who does that leave to guide local decisions should COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise here?

We cannot count on Lancaster County commissioners’ Chair Josh Parsons to encourage a return to mask-wearing: Parsons is a political partisan who mostly clings to cliches about personal liberty; he’s not a public health expert.

And we do not have a county public health department to urge a return to mask-wearing.

Perhaps Lancaster city needs to urge masking in public indoor spaces. And perhaps the Lancaster Chamber should ask member businesses to encourage indoor masking, so the delta variant doesn’t wreak havoc on our still-recovering local economy.

Or perhaps we all could take seriously this threat and recognize how minor an inconvenience it would be to mask up again when we’re in grocery stores or in places of worship or in crowded malls. (Masks continue to be required on public transportation and in health care facilities.)

For children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated, mask-wearing should again become a habit in public spaces.

As for adults who aren’t vaccinated yet? Please get yourself protected. Health officials have said we’re now facing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” for a reason.

And as Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday, “Folks (are) supposed to have common sense.”

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is just common sense.

So, too, is wearing a mask in a public space when a highly contagious strain of a lethal virus is threatening to undo all the progress we’ve made in battling this terrible pandemic.

The more we allow the novel coronavirus to spread and replicate, the more opportunities the virus has to mutate and potentially create dangerous strains like delta. By not getting vaccinated, by not taking sensible measures to protect ourselves against the virus, we are giving the virus a huge boost in its quest to keep this pandemic going.

In the battle against this lethal and capricious foe, we have to cease being our own worst enemy.

