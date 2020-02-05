THE ISSUE
The coronavirus — more specifically the “2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” — causes respiratory illness in humans and can spread from person to person, similar to the flu or a cold. It was first identified in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in China. There have been nearly 500 deaths and more than 24,000 confirmed cases in China, The Washington Post reported, “with 3,887 additional cases and 65 new deaths reported on Tuesday alone.” And that increase “continues a trend of growing daily spikes in confirmed cases,” the Post wrote.
It can be frightening for us to read the daily, sometimes hourly, updates about the devastating spread of coronavirus within China and, in still-isolated cases, around the world.
Two-week quarantines. Travel restrictions. Hospital bed shortages. Passengers stuck on cruise ships.
The deluge of reports can leave a person understandably shaken.
“The little-understood coronavirus has ... spread panic and anger around the world as the cases grow,” The Associated Press wrote Wednesday.
It’s OK to be concerned about coronavirus — the World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.
But it’s not productive to panic.
Knowledge is our greatest ally in the midst of any health emergency.
So we should focus on educating ourselves. And we should also work to halt the spread of misconceptions and misinformation about coronavirus. Panic based on falsehoods will only exacerbate this situation.
What we know
We are all anxious, of course, to know how the United States — and Lancaster County — might be affected by coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, as of Wednesday, there are 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. An additional 76 cases are listed as “pending,” and may not all be confirmed. The CDC’s next update will come Friday.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.
That isn’t to say that the commonwealth will not see any cases. But it does mean, Levine and others stress, that coronavirus shouldn’t lead our list of health concerns at this point.
“Despite all the fear surrounding the new coronavirus ... local health officials say the bigger cause for worry here at this point is a much more familiar malady,” Heather Stauffer wrote Jan. 31 for LNP | LancasterOnline.
That malady is the flu.
Nationally, this season’s flu has sickened about 19 million Americans and caused 10,000 deaths.
In Pennsylvania, there have been more than 60,000 diagnosed cases and 40 deaths since October, according to the state Department of Health.
“You are much more likely to become sick with the cold or flu than to be diagnosed with coronavirus,” Levine stressed in a tweet Monday.
We urge those who haven’t already gotten a flu shot this season to do so. The flu season could last until May, so there’s plenty of time to reap the benefits of a shot.
Most health insurance plans provide free flu shots if they’re administered at a physician’s office. The CDC’s Flu Vaccine Finder (vaccinefinder.org) is also helpful.
Additionally, because of the similarities in how coronavirus and the flu spread, many established “best practices” for dealing with the flu can make us safer in the event that coronavirus surfaces here. Specifically, the state Department of Health has these tips:
— Cover coughs or sneezes with your elbow. Do not use your hands.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
— Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cellphones, remotes, and other frequently touched items.
— If you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better. That helps to keep others safe.
Rumors and falsehoods
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that “fear is spreading faster than sickness” and that some Asian residents in the greater Philadelphia area — particularly college students — have been subject to discrimination.
“Too often, national security and public health crises have led to the demonization of particular groups of people, and we are committed to ensuring that that does not happen here,” Mohan Seshadri, executive director of Gov. Tom Wolf’s advisory commission on Asian Pacific American affairs, stated in a news release.
Levine wisely stressed that there is simply no science behind any acts of discrimination.
“Our friends and neighbors of Chinese descent are important members of our community and are not at an increased risk to spreading the coronavirus,” she said.
Knowledge. Facts. Education. That’s what Levine is emphasizing. It will help us temper our inclinations toward fear, panic or overreaction.
“We are in constant communication with the (CDC) and are prepared to respond in the case that someone in Pennsylvania tests positive for coronavirus,” Levine stated. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through our website, health.pa.gov, and our Facebook and Twitter, as well as the CDC’s website and social media channels. At this time our risk remains low.”
We appreciate the job Pennsylvania officials are doing to keep us informed, and a little calmer, during this global health emergency. We should heed the Department of Health’s guidance in the coming days and weeks.