THE ISSUE
Today is Christmas Day, the celebration for Christians of the birth of Jesus Christ. And this evening will be the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. According to the website My Jewish Learning, “Hanukkah celebrates the Maccabees’ rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after its defilement by the Syrian Greeks in 164 BCE. According to rabbinic tradition, the holiday also commemorates the miracle of the oil: one day’s supply of oil for the Temple’s lamp lasted eight days.”
Hanukkah is not the Jewish version of Christmas.
Christmas is a a major religious holiday for Christians. Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday on the Jewish calendar, observed more in the home than in the synagogue.
The two holidays, however, share this one quality: an emphasis on seeking light amid darkness.
So, whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah, we hope your holiday will be filled with light. The light of goodness. The light of love. The light of faith.
And not just light, but quiet.
Not the silence that can accompany loneliness. And not the silence that frowns at laughter and joy. Everyone should be granted the gifts of laughter and joy.
We are referring to the kind of quiet that can calm the storms that rage in our politics and public discourse. The quiet that follows the frantic rush of holiday preparations. The quiet that erases the din of anxiety and daily responsibilities and stresses. The quiet that allows us to think about what really matters — the people we love, the faith that guides us, the hope that sustains us, even in sorrow.
For some of you, we know, will be mourning today for someone you love. Some of us are grieving, too. We hope you find light when you need it and quiet when you want it.
And for those of you who will miss or delay celebrating because you need to work — at a hospital, on police patrol, on call as an emergency responder — we wish you a quiet day and night, and moments of light wherever you find them.
On Christmas Day 2017, we wished for you a “peaceful day, followed by a silent night. And then a new year in which goodwill prevails.”
It’s our wish for you again.
Merry Christmas.
Happy Hanukkah.
And peace to all.